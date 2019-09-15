Funeral of prominent publisher Livanis to take place Monday

The funeral of prominent publisher Antonis Livanis, who died last week at the age of 94, will take place at Athens’ First Cemetery on Monday, following a service at the capital’s Metropolitan Cathedral.

The founder of the Livanis Publishing Organization, one of the country’s most influential publishers, was a member of the Greek Resistance in World War II and spent more than five years in and out of exile and prison during the 1967-74 junta.

He was also a close confidant and associate of the late socialist prime minister Andreas Papandreou, and one of the key founding members of his PASOK party.