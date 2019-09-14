World First Aid Day marked, as events planned for schools

Members of Greece’s ambulance service (EKAV) provide free fist aid lessons to the public at downtown Syntagma Square in Athens. The event marked World First Aid Day on Saturday, in the presence of Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who said that similar events are being planned for schools across the country in cooperation with the Education Ministry. ‘It’s important for people to know the basics of first aid,’ he stressed. World First Aid Day was started in 2000 by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]