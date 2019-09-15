MONDAY

The ACG Institute of Global Affairs (IGA) and the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), in view of the launch of the 2020 IGA & ELIAMEP Summer School, holds a conference on “Eastern Mediterranean Geopolitical and Energy Developments: The implications for regional and European security.” Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will give the keynote speech. Runs 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the European Parliament Office, 8 Amalias, Athens. (Info: 210.725.7124, events@eliamep.gr)

Aegean Air will announce its first-half financial results.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter statistics on traffic of passengers, goods and motor vehicles in Greek ports.

Athens-listed firm Euromedica is holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

TUESDAY

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry will receive Indian companies that are members of the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) at 10 a.m. and then host a business forum on Indonesia in cooperation with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 3 p.m. The forum will be in English. At 7 Academias, Athens. (Info: 210.338.2342)

The National Documentation Center, the Enterprise Europe Network, the Hellenic Pasteur Institute and the General Secretariat for Research and Technology organize an event on “Funding Opportunities for Research & Innovation in the Health Sector.” At the National Hellenic Research Center, 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter data on job vacancies.

WEDNESDAY

The Connected Cars Conference 2019 is held at Aigli in Zappeio, central Athens, from 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. (Info: www.connectedcars.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) organizes a seminar on the “National Cadaster: Drafting and maintenance according to the latest legislation.” At 4 p.m. at 43 Academias, Athens. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

THURSDAY

The European conference on bilateral German chambers opens at the Athens Hilton hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias, themed “The Vision of Europe.” To Friday. The conference will be held in German and Greek with simultaneous translation into English. (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

The European center for the development of vocational training (Cedefop) holds a workshop on key competences in initial vocational education and training: digital, literacy and multilingual, in Thessaloniki. To Friday. (Info: www.cedefop.europa.eu)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the July readings of its turnover index in industry.

FRIDAY

Metropolitan Expo center, near the Athens airport, hosts the Athens Fashion Trade Show 2019 (www.athensfashiontradeshow.gr), the Mostra Rota homeware exhibition (www.mostrarota.gr), the Gift Show (www.giftshow.gr) and the Child and Toy exhibition (www.toysingreece.gr). To September 23.

The 4th Southeast Europe Design Automation, Computer Engineering, Computer Networks and Social Media Conference (SEEDA-CECNSM 2019) opens at the University of Piraeus. To Sunday. (Info: seeda2019.unipi.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its July figures on the Greek merchant fleet.

Listed enterprise Unibios holds its annual general meeting.

SATURDAY

The 72nd Modern Creations exhibition opens at the Mediterranean Expo Center at Paeania, eastern Attica. To September 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Info: www.a-wpapageorgiou.gr)