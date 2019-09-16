Greek PM may meet US president in New York, spokesman says

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York at the end of the month is “very likely,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Speaking to Skai TV, Petsas said that the details for such a meeting are currently under discussion and no date has been set.

Mitsotakis is expected to meet with several heads of state in New York on the sidelines of the September 17-30 assembly, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Petsas said Athens plans to use the opportunity to discuss Turkey's increasingly aggressive attitude in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, particularly with regards to its energy plans off the coast of Cyprus.