Conservation society condemns mass poisoning of dogs in Florina

The Arcturos brown bear conservation society has reported and condemned the mass poisoning of dogs in the northern Greek region of Florina, where the organization is headquartered.

In a post on social media, Arcturos reported that at least 26 dogs – the majority working dogs belonging to local shepherds – were found poisoned to death in the areas of Sklithro, Aetos and Nymphaio.

The society tried to track down and remove any poison that may have been left at the scenes with a specially trained dog.

Arcturos condemned the incident, in which the dogs met “a terrible death from a very potent poison.”