Ex-minister sues Supreme Court prosecutor over Novartis case

Former socialist minister Andreas Loverdos on Monday filed a lawsuit against Supreme Court corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki and two more judicial officials over their handling of the Novartis bribery case.

Loverdos is accusing Touloupaki of abuse of power and dereliction of duty for the way that she handled allegations made by unnamed witnesses suggesting that Loverdos and another nine prominent politicians accepted bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical firm.

Among other accusations, the former PASOK minister claims that the judicial officials failed to include evidence of innocence he provided during their probe in the file that was sent to Parliament.

Loverdos and other politicians implicated in the bribery case have claimed that the allegations were a fabrication that had been exploited by the former government to target political opponents.