Golden Dawn moving out of Athens HQ

Moving trucks and crews were spotted on Saturday removing boxes and furniture out of the headquarters of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party on Mesogeion Avenue, north of central Athens.

According to a post by a user on Twitter, the operation included the removal of the party's sign from the office building's facade.

The move comes a couple of weeks after Golden Dawn shut down its second-biggest branch, in the port city of Piraeus.

Golden Dawn failed to get elected to Parliament in July's general election and has relied on donations from party MPs since 2013 when other lawmakers voted to cut off its funding.



Several prominent MPs have also defected since July and the party's website is out of operation.

The neo-Nazi party is in the final stretch of a trial in which its leadership and high-ranking officials are accused of forming a criminal organization that orchestrated a number of savage attacks against political opponents and migrants, as well as the September 2013 killing of rapper Pavlos Fyssas in the Piraeus suburb of Keratsini.