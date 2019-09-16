NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Maas praises Greece on reforms, migration

TAGS: Migration, Diplomacy

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has praised the reform effort of the new conservative government in Greece as well as the steps taken to address the migration problem, state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.

His comments were reportedly made at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Monday during which Maas also acknowledged his “big respect” for the burden shouldered by Greeks during the 10-year financial crisis.

According to ANA-MPA, Maas also urged Ankara to stick with the implementation of the EU-Turkey agreement to stem irregular migration flows toward Europe while criticizing Ankara’s activity within the contours of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The German minister reportedly called for a de-escalation of tension in the area and for a new round of talks to resolve the Cyprus issue.

