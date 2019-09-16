WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Creative Musical Expression | Athens | September 17

TAGS: Lecture, Music

Director of the NYU Music Experience Design Lab and core faculty in the Music and Audio Research Lab at NYU Steinhardt Dr Alex Ruthmann will deliver a lecture at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 17, starting at 7 p.m. Titled “Lowering Barriers and Creating Opportunities for Creative Musical Expression,” the lecture marks the venue's inauguration of a new initiative called MusiX LAB. It will be in English and admission is free of charge.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

