Classical Nights | Athens | September 18-21

The Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens and the Schwarz Foundation present the fifth Nights of Classical Music, with Curtis on Tour, which is the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wednesday features pianist Janice Carissa performing Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Brahms, followed on Thursday by a vocal recital with soprano Elizabeth Reiter, baritone Dennis Chmelensky and pianist Mikael Eliasen, and on Friday with instrumental chamber music performed by Carissa on piano, Pamela Frank on violin and Chase Park on cello. The event ends of Saturday with a farewell concert of mixed chamber music. For details, visit www.ascsa.edu.gr.



ASCSA, 9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.0536 (ext. 301)