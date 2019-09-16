AIFF | Athens | September 18-29

The Athens International Film Festival (AIFF), the biggest event of its kind in the Greek capital, which this year will feature a fascinating selection of more than 200 films from different parts of the world, takes place from September 18-29 at 12 venues across the city. The event opens on Wednesday with Cannes' Palme d'Or winning black comedy “Parasite” by South Korea's Bong Joon-ho. For program details and tickets, visit the event's English-Greek website at www.aiff.gr.