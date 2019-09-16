141 migrants arrive in Lesvos on Monday
A total of 141 migrants landed on the shores of Lesvos between midnight and noon on Monday, according to data provided by the Northern Aegean police directorate cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.
Police said between Friday and Sunday, only 131 people landed on Lesvos, due to the strong winds blowing in the Aegean.
There were no arrivals on the other islands of the region.