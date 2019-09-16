NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Parking restrictions in central Athens on Tuesday

TAGS: Athens, Transport, Travel, Sports

Parking restrictions will be enforced on Tuesday in Athens on the occasion of the flame lighting ceremony for the 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games that will be held next year in Switzerland.

Cars will not be allowed to park on Vasilissis Olgas Avenue from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

After Athens, the flame will travel to Switzerland for a four-month tour before reaching Lausanne for the January 9 Opening Ceremony.

