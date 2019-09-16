ERT to be transformed into ‘modern, independent’ news outlet

Constantinos Zoulas, the head of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ press office who has been nominated for president of state broadcaster ERT, on Monday told Parliament’s ethics and transparency committee that he would seek to fulfill the premier’s vision to transform ERT into a “modern, independent” news outlet.



Responding to opposition criticism over his appointment, he said he would not jeopardize his 30 years of experience as a journalist in favor of biased coverage and said he had received the “explicit order” of the prime minister to ensure that ERT finally starts objectively disseminating information in line with its role as stipulated by the Constitution.