Mitsotakis, Trump meeting scheduled for September 24 in New York

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump has been set for September 24, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Monday, citing sources.

Mitsotakis is expected to meet with several heads of state in New York on the sidelines of the September 17-30 assembly, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The meeting with Erdogan is scheduled for September 25.



Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said earlier Monday Athens plans to use the opportunity to discuss Turkey's increasingly aggressive attitude in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, particularly with regards to its energy plans off the coast of Cyprus.