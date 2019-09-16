Eldorado open to Greece royalty talks, seeks partner at Skouries

Eldorado Gold Corp is open to discussions on potentially paying higher royalties in Greece as it seeks permits needed to restart work at its stalled Skouries development, chief executive officer George Burns said on Monday.

The Canadian miner will also seek a strategic partner to help fund the $680 million remaining development cost for the project, Burns said on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum.

Greece’s new conservative government wants to secure higher royalties from its mining development projects and new jobs, Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Monday.

[Reuters]