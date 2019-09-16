Greek bond yields fall sharply after IMF loan early repayment plan

Greek bond prices rallied and yields fell sharply in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Monday after news that the Greek government initiated procedures for an early repayment of the expensive part of its loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The 10-year yield was 1.54 pct, down from 1.61 pct on Friday, while the yield spread against the 10-year German Bund fell to 2.11 pct from 2.15 pct.

The German Bund yielded -0.47 pct. Turnover was a strong 47 million euros of which 28 million were buy orders.



In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was -0.354 pct, the six-month rate was -0.431 pct, the three-month rate was -0.433 pct and the one-month rate was -0.455 pct.

