Dendias and Maas discuss migration problem

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (r) and Greece’s Nikos Dendias take questions from reporters Monday following talks in Berlin. Maas praised the steps taken by Greek authorities to address the migration problem and urged Ankara to honor an agreement for migrant returns that it signed with the European Union in 2016. Meanwhile, speaking from Nicosia, Greece’s Alternate Minister for Migration Policy Giorgos Koumoutsakos called on the EU’s Mediterranean member-states to grasp the opportunity to convince their bloc partners to help them cope with an increase in migrant arrivals.