Parliament to decide on handling of Novartis case

Parliament is on Wednesday expected to formally announce that it has received the case file of the inquiry into the handling of the Novartis case from the Supreme Court.



Lawmakers are expected to decide whether to back the creation of a special investigative committee or other ways to probe whether officials of the previous government, including former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos, intervened in the inquiry into the alleged bribery of politicians and doctors by the Swiss drugs manufacturer Novartis in order to incriminate their political rivals.



Ex-premier Alexis Tsipras is also accused of having knowledge of this intervention.



Meanwhile former socialist minister Andreas Loverdos has filed a lawsuit against Supreme Court corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki and two judicial officials over the way that they handled allegations by unnamed witnesses suggesting that he and nine politicians accepted bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical firm.