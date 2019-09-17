The prospects of a breakthrough in an investigation into the disappearance of military equipment and weapons from a navy base on Leros last week appeared unclear on Monday after the credibility of a key witness was questioned.

Greek authorities launched their investigation on the basis of testimony from a Hellenic Navy officer who claimed that a fellow officer and two members of the navy’s Underwater Demolition Squad had sought access a year ago to the storage area where the equipment had been kept.

A navy prosecutor leading the probe traced the implicated officer, who has since been moved to a base in northern Greece, but he denied the claims.

The guard who took over his role watching the storage area on Leros was also questioned and also denied any involvement.

The probe has yet to identify the implicated members of the demolition squad amid concerns that the squad’s leadership will want to protect the elite officers from bad press.