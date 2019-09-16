ATHEX: Very positive start to the trading week

The Greek stock market shook off international concerns regarding oil prices and a US-Iran standoff and posted some healthy gains in the second half of the week’s first session, on improved trading volume too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 867.94 points, its highest close in the last 31 sessions, adding 1.28 percent to Friday’s 856.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.45 percent to 2,147.91 points.

The banks index advanced 1.74 percent, with Alpha earning 3.55 percent, Eurobank improving 1.21 percent, National grabbing 0.58 percent and Piraeus edging up 0.13 percent.

Motor Oil outperformed, rising 5.49 percent, Titan Cement grew 3.37 percent, Fourlis collected 3.01 percent and GEK Terna increased 2.85 percent, while Ellaktor declined 3.45 percent, Cenergy Holdings fell 1.42 percent and Sarantis lost 1.35 percent.

In total 62 stocks registered gains, 32 reported losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 11 sessions, amounting to 77 million euros, up from last Friday’s 57.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.31 percent to close at 67.25 points.