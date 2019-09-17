NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Diver found dead off island of Mykonos

TAGS: Death

Members of the Hellenic Navy's Underwater Demolitions Unit were on Tuesday attempting to retrieve the body of a 43-year-old diver who was discovered by other divers off the Platys Gialos beach on the island of Mykonos.

The 43-year-old had been a member of the crew of the British-flagged Sea Dragon vessel which had been doing dives in the area.

Two non-professional divers found him on Monday after he went missing. However in their attempt to retrieve him, one of the divers experienced a problem that led them to abort the rescue attempt, surface and contact the authorities. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 