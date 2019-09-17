Thessaloniki police seek shooters behind attack on cyclist

Police in Oraiokastro, near Thessaloniki, on Tuesday were seeking the perpetrators behind the shooting of a 32-year-old man who had been on his way to work as a security guard the night before on his bicycle.

The incident occurred on Monday night, shortly after 10 p.m., on the old national road linking Thessaloniki to Kilkis, leaving the cyclist with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, the assailants approached the victim in a car, opened fire and then drove off.

The victim, a Romanian national, managed to alert the authorities who sent an ambulance which transferred him to the city's Papanikolaou hospital.

Police were awaiting the 32-year-old's recovery to question him in connection with the incident.