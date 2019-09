The union representing the country's seamean on Tuesday called a 24-hour strike for September 24 in a bid to protest certain provisions of a so-called growth bill being discussed in Parliament.

As a result of the action, there will be no ferries from 6 a.m. next Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Unionists fear that the bill, which aims to lift restrictions to investments in Greece, could end up compromising workers' rights.