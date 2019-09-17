Education Ministry moves to end practice of recording pupils' religion

A decision by the Education Ministry made public on Tuesday puts an official end to the practice of Greek schools keeping records of the religious faith of pupils and the inclusion of pupils' faith on school degrees or the ministry's "myschool" website.

The decision came two weeks after Greece's data protection authority (HDPA) ruled that the practice violates the country's constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Commenting after the decision was issued, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the ministry's aims was to "constantly cultivate an environment for learning in schools which is free, creative and without exclusion, fighting every kind of discrimination and respectful of religious convictions."

She added that the ministry would also protect the personal information of pupils in line with national and European law.