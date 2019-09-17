Civil servants' union ADEDY calls 24-hour strike for September 24

Greece's umbrella civil servants' union ADEDY said on Tuesday that it will hold a 24-hour strike on September 24 in protest at the government's so-called "growth bill."

The union said it will proceed with rolling strikes after that if the bill, which is currently being debated in Parliament, is voted into law. It also called on members to join walkouts on September 19, 20 and 23 so that they can be fully informed about the legislation.

ADEDY is concerned that the bill's provisions will result in less job security for workers.

The stated aim of the government's growth bill is to lift barriers to investments and boost jobs but unions fear that it will compromise workers' rights.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's union of seamen, PNO, called a 24-hour strike on September 24 for the same reason.