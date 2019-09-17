WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Vassilis Tsitsanis Orchestra | Athens | September 18

The Vassilis Tsitsanis Orchestra will perform at the open-air Petra Theater with Greek vocalists Dimitra Galani and Natassa Bofiliou on September 18. The singers will share songs by bouzouki legend Vassilis Tsitsanis, in a show marking 35 years since his death. Purchase tickets beginning at 13 euros from www.ticketservices.gr.

Petra Theater, Melina Mercouri Street, Petroupoli 

