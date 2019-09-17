NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis, Kurz agree on need to boost external EU borders

TAGS: Migration, Politics

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday afternoon, who wanted to be briefed about the increase in migration flows in recent weeks.

In a tweet on his official account, the head of the People’s Party said the two leaders agreed “on the need to reinforce the protection of the EU’s external borders.”

The Austrian also “raised concerns” about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent threats to “flood” the EU with migrants. 

