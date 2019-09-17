Major increase in apparel exports recorded in H1

Greek apparel exports enjoyed a significant rise of 39 percent in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2018, according to data published by the Hellenic Fashion Industry Association (SEPEE).

The total value of Greek clothing exports in January-June amounted to 453 million euros, against 325 million a year earlier.

SEPEE said that a very positive course in the first half of the year comes on top of two very good years when exports grew 25 percent in total.

The textile industry saw an annual expansion of 7.6 percent to 223 million euros, while Greek cotton exports jumped 70 percent to 279 million euros.

There was also an increase in imports, by 26 percent for apparel and by 3.2 percent for textile products.