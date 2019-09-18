The idea that rivals sometimes need to be put in jail so that a party can win an election has well and truly been condemned. Judgement on politicians, not least prime ministers, is passed when the ballots open. This was the case in the summer with Greece’s previous premier.

Through the power given to it by the constitution, the parliamentary majority is now preparing to launch an investigation into acts that were inspired by this now condemned dogma. It will have the chance to set its own institutional example. In turn, it will be judged on the respect it shows for the rules and the gravity of its investigations.

It will also be judged on how well it resists the temptation to go down the path taken by Parliament’s previous majority.