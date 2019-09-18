Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Tuesday to resolve the country’s waste management problems within four years, taking a swipe at the previous government for failing to effectively deal with the issue in areas like Attica, the Peloponnese and Corfu.

The problem has been “inherited from the past but must be resolved by using the best possible technology of the future,” he said during a visit to a waste management facility in the northwestern town of Ioannina which was set up through a public-private partnership.

“Public-private partnerships are the right way for these kinds of projects to go forward,” he said.