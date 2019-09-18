Nearly 70 wildfires reported in 24 hours

Beachgoers watch a firefighting helicopter scoop up water from the sea at the coastal resort of Loutraki, near Corinth, on Tuesday. A wildfire that started on Saturday on the area’s Mount Geraneia and burned through hundreds of hectares of brush and trees over the weekend and on Monday, experienced fresh conflagrations Tuesday, which, however, were quickly doused. Greece’s fire service Tuesday said that it responded to 67 calls for wildfires in just 24 hours, from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 p.m. on Monday, deploying 855 firefighters and 307 trucks,among other forces. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]