ND leads by 14.5 pct over SYRIZA in MRB poll

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads by a wide margin over main opposition SYRIZA in the first poll conducted by MRB after the national elections earlier this year.



Asked who they would vote if elections were held now, 36.4 percent of respondents said ND, versus 21.9 percent for SYRIZA.

Center-left KINAL follows with 6.4 percent, the Communist Party received 4.8 percent, far-right Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) 3.1 percent, far-left Andarsya 1.1 percent, “other party” received 4 percent, “Invalid/absention” got 3.2 percent and “don't know/no answer” stood at 14.8 percent.



In the question of who would make a better prime minister, 46.5 percent chose the incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras got 25.9 percent.

The survey was presented during the main newscast of private television station Star on Tuesday evening.