ATHEX: Small decline on bourse as turnover drops

Greece’s bourse index came down from a six-week high to record moderate losses on Tuesday, but listed companies are mainly focused on the two-day London roadshow they are launching on Wednesday, with the participation of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Thursday. That may also explain the fresh slump in turnover on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 861.91 points, shedding 0.69 percent from Monday’s 867.94 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.73 percent to 2,132.20 points.

The banks index dropped 1.34 percent, as Alpha fell 2.50 percent, Piraeus gave up 0.84 percent, National shrank 0.77 percent and Eurobank decreased 0.60 percent. Jumbo declined 3.58 percent, Lamda Development lost 2.96 percent and Fourlis slumped 2.56 percent, while OTE capitalized on its positive bond issue to rise 0.79 percent, and Viohalco improved 0.77 percent.

In total 30 stocks recorded gains, 66 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.1 million euros, down from Monday’s 77 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.33 percent to close at 67.03 points.