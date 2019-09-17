Tourism professionals call for long-term strategy and tax cuts

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) asked the Tourism Ministry at a meeting on Tuesday for a long-term national strategy aimed at upgrading and further enhancing of the competitiveness of the Greek tourism product, with the cooperation of the public with the private sector.

Tourism professionals also called for a financial policy mix that will not put a strain on the competitiveness of tourism enterprises, with a reduction to value-added tax on accommodation, food services and domestic transportation of passengers, as well as the abolition of the accommodation tax and the supplementary property tax, etc.