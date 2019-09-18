Left-wing protesters try to stop auction of foreclosed property

Greek riot police on Wednesday clashed with members of the communist-affiliated PAME labor union who descended on a notary’s office in downtown Athens to stop the auction of a foreclosed property in Marathonas, eastern Attica.



According to PAME, the property in question was the primary residence of a family that lost their business in a wildfire. The family’s father died in the blaze, the union said.



It was not known if the clashes led to the postponement of the auction.