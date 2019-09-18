NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Group claims responsibility over attacks on Athens banks, ND offices

TAGS: Crime

A group calling themselves “Comrades for the Dissemination of Exachia” has claimed responsibility for a barrage of attacks on banks and on offices belonging to the ruling New Democracy party in different parts of Athens on Monday.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website on Wednesday, the group said that Exarchia, a downtown Athens district which has been the target of police sweeps aimed at tackling rampant lawlessness in the area, “is a symbol of everything that power wants to repress.”

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 