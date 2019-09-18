Group claims responsibility over attacks on Athens banks, ND offices

A group calling themselves “Comrades for the Dissemination of Exachia” has claimed responsibility for a barrage of attacks on banks and on offices belonging to the ruling New Democracy party in different parts of Athens on Monday.



In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website on Wednesday, the group said that Exarchia, a downtown Athens district which has been the target of police sweeps aimed at tackling rampant lawlessness in the area, “is a symbol of everything that power wants to repress.”