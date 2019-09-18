American Farm School BBQ | Athens | October 13

It's approaching that time of year again when the American Farm School holds it annual barbecue and fundraiser. Taking place at the Athens Tennis Club on Sunday, October 13, the event is aimed at acquainting the public with the important work being done by the Thessaloniki-based nonprofit institute in support of the rural communities of Greece and the Balkans, with all proceeds going toward its scholarship fund and other educational activities. Tickets cost 35 euros for adults and 20 euros for kids and can be booked by calling Katerina Kourouktsidou on 6972.486.109 or emailing her at katerina.kourouk@gmail.com. The event starts at 1 p.m.

Athens Tennis Club, 2 Vassilissis Olgas, Zappeion Gardens