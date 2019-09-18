Pilobolus | Athens | October 18-20

The wildly popular American dance theater group Pilobolus returns to Greece next month with “Come to Your Senses,” to be performed at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the annual Christmas Theater program of cultural events. The show features Pilobolus classics alongside two new works, including its first-ever women’s trio, and combines the arts of dance, video installation and theater. Shows start at 9 p.m. on October 18 and 19 and at 7 p.m. on October 20. For tickets, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876. The Christmas Theater's full program is available at www.christmastheater.gr, though the website is in Greek only. Tickets range from 14 to 54 euros, while seating for wheelchair users can be reserved by calling 211.770.1700.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300