BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

European authorities crack down on illegal streaming platforms

TAGS: Media

Police forces across Europe carried out raids against illegal video streaming service platforms, the Italian postal police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coordinated by European Union agencies Europol and Eurojust, the raids took place in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece and Bulgaria in a joint effort to curb an illegal market that threatens media groups’ subscription businesses such as pay-TV and video-on-demand.

The Italian postal police said it had located hubs across Europe that had pirated and illegally distributed pay-TV content through web-streaming platforms.

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 