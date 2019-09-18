European authorities crack down on illegal streaming platforms

Police forces across Europe carried out raids against illegal video streaming service platforms, the Italian postal police said in a statement on Wednesday.



Coordinated by European Union agencies Europol and Eurojust, the raids took place in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Greece and Bulgaria in a joint effort to curb an illegal market that threatens media groups’ subscription businesses such as pay-TV and video-on-demand.



The Italian postal police said it had located hubs across Europe that had pirated and illegally distributed pay-TV content through web-streaming platforms.



