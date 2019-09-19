COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
From vendettas to consensus

Historical comparisons can always be rather arbitrary. But it’s worthwhile to seek comparisons with the past as food for thought. In 1989, a series of accusations were set in motion which after the 1993 elections evolved into a political vendetta veiled in criminality.

This led to a decision – going against the political climate of the time – to break the cycle of criminalizing politics. It’s worth pondering whether the country’s political system would have found a balance without this political decision, and whether the two largest parties could have reached a consensus to appoint two presidents and proceed with the most wide-ranging review of the Constitution since its inception.

So it must not be forgotten that the decision at the time led to the most normal period in the post-dictatorship era.

