A plan by the Greek Police (ELAS) to expand its presence beyond the center of downtown Athens went into effect on Thursday with the introduction of increased patrols on and around five city squares, including Agios Panteleimonas, Karaiskaki and Amerikis.

The new patrols will also be bolstered by drug- and bomb-sniffing dogs as well as officers from a special ELAS squad that is more heavily armed, known as the “black panthers” because of the color of their uniforms.

The aim is to crack down on certain types of rampant street crime like robberies, drug dealing and the trade in bootleg products.