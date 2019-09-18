Anti-fascist rally marking musician's killing held in Keratsini

An anti-fascist rally marking six years since the killing of a leftist musician by a member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn got underway in the district of Keratsini on Wednesday, headed by the victim's mother, Magda Fyssa.

The march will end at the offices of Golden Dawn in Piraeus.

A rally was held earlier by anti-fascist and leftist groups in front of the monument erected on the street where the murder took place in September 2013.

“All those years, the efforts of anti-fascists led, to a large extent, to the social isolation of the [neo-]Nazi group, initially with the gradual closure of its offices throughout Greece and then with its electoral exclusion from Parliament,” the Fyssas family said in a statement on Wednesday.



The criminal trial of Golden Dawn members and supporters started in 2015 and is now entering the final straight, with former MPs expected to take the stand in the coming weeks. Among the accused is GD member Giorgos Roupakias, who stabbed the 34-year-old musician.