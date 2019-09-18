ATHEX: Traders turn their attention back to local stock market

The containment of the rise in global oil rates and the new all-time low in the 10-year Greek bond yield spurred local stocks to a notable rise on Wednesday, with a remarkable increase in trading volume too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 872.58 points, adding 1.24 percent to Tuesday’s 861.91 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.31 percent to 2,160.23 points.

The banks index increased 1.01 percent, as Alpha climbed 2.57 percent, National collected 1.50 percent and Piraeus edged up 0.20 percent, while Eurobank conceded 0.72 percent. Public Power Corporation soared 5.19 percent, Aegean Air earned 3.31 percent and Mytilineos improved 2.33 percent. Ellaktor contracted 1.96 percent.

In total 72 stocks posted gains, 25 took losses and 26 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 45.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.27 percent to close at 66.85 points.