Police raid squat in central Athens

A large police operation to evacuate a building in downtown Athens squatted mostly by migrant families got underway on Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Officers entered the building, located at the junction of Sourmeli, Acharnon and Mayer, near Vathi square, shortly after 6 a.m.

According to the report, authorities are also looking for drugs in the premises which once housed a school.

Police conducted a similar operation in late August in two occupied buildings in the district of Exarchia.