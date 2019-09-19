Guterres says Cyprus leaders need to agree on terms of reference

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday Greek- and Turkish-Cypriots need to quickly reach an agreement on the terms of reference, based on the work that was done in Crans Montana, in order to start settlement talks.

"It’s very important to quickly come to an agreement on the terms of reference to be able to start substantial talks that this time I would hope would be different from all past ones. So that is the message I will convey to all the leaders that I will meet,” he said replying to a question by CNA during a press conference ahead of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]