Norbert Barthle: New gov’t showing 'great momentum' in accelerating growth

The new Greek government seems eager to move quickly with measures that will boost economic growth, Germany's Parliamentary State Secretary, Norbert Barthle, said during a conference held in Athens on Wednesday.

“There are again very positive messages from Greece and the market confidence increases," Barthel was quoted as saying by state-run news agency ANA-MPA at the "Vision of Europe" two-day event organized by the German Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce.



"What we realize after the Greek elections is that the new government is moving with great momentum and speed to accelerate the growth of the Greek economy.”



Three hundred top representatives from the business, scientific and political world of Greece, Germany and other European countries are participating in the conference which focuses of the future of Europe, the European Union's political and economic challenges, the future business models, and Greece's role.