DJs, live music acts and grill masters from all around the country celebrate the burger at the Old OSY Depot in downtown Athens. Admission to the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. over the weekend, costs 5 euros and includes a complimentary beer. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.viva.gr.

Old OSY Depot, Ermou & Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.427.0810