Berlin-based composer, musician and producer Nils Frahm, renowned as an electronic music pioneer for his innovative approach to the piano, will appear at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 24. The show is part of a world tour titled “All Melody.” Tickets range from 25 to 55 euros and can be purchased via the venue's website.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr