FDI round table held in Athens on Friday

The Delphi Economic Forum is organizing a foreign direct investment round table at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens on Friday which is expected to draw the attention of the business world. Several ministers will take part and the main topic will be how Greece can become a focus for investment. Foreign participants include investment banks Goldman Sachs International, Rothschild Global Advisory, JP Morgan, Bank of China, tech giants Google, Facebook and Tesla Motors Inc. and Greek companies Papastratos SA, Lamda Development and Pfizer Hellas SA.